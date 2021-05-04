slotopaint.com

Pirates Themed slot - Game Background design

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Hire Me
  • Save
Pirates Themed slot - Game Background design digital graphics game designer gambling design pirates symbols pirates game pirates themed pirates slot pirates game background slot game background background images background image background background design background art slot machine game design illustration game art slot design
Download color palette

The sandy beach looks very peaceful in the background.

Palm trees create a saving shade, clear water sparkles with shades of blue and blue, the surf line gently captures the sand. But take a closer look - and you can see the black flag of the pirates in the water near the coast.

And next to him, a bottle peeps out of the water. Perhaps there is a treasure map hidden in it?

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

#sketch #colorsketch #sketchillustration #pirates #piratesslot #piratesthemed #piratesgame #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Graphic solutions for gambling
Hire Me

More by slotopaint.com

View profile
    • Like