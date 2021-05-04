Maddison

Roku inspiration

Maddison
Maddison
  • Save
Roku inspiration remote control design framer ux ui
Download color palette

This is a remote inspired by Roku. I think it would be great if they had apps like this for every tv. It features a multitude of buttons, it is simple, but it isn't missing anything

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Maddison
Maddison

More by Maddison

View profile
    • Like