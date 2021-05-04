Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jane

Dita Exclusive Oil

Jane
Jane
Hire Me
  • Save
Dita Exclusive Oil visual identity visual art visual brand identity brand design branding brand label packaging label design labeldesign labels label bottle design bottle label glass bottle mockup pack packaging design package design package packaging
Dita Exclusive Oil visual identity visual art visual brand identity brand design branding brand label packaging label design labeldesign labels label bottle design bottle label glass bottle mockup pack packaging design package design package packaging
Download color palette
  1. Рисунок11.jpg
  2. ff.jpg

About: Exclusive glass bottle oil

Country: Russia

Mission: Nowadays, there are a huge number of oil packaging products in the market. And the main idea of this concept to get an elegant, high-level product with exclusive and distinctive ingredients. This product is for people from 25 to 85, who appreciate quality and have a delicate taste.

https://www.packagingoftheworld.com/2020/05/dita-oil.html

Jane
Jane
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jane

View profile
    • Like