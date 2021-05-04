Edgardo Rondón

OCPEL logo proposal approved

Edgardo Rondón
Edgardo Rondón
  • Save
OCPEL logo proposal approved gray gray logo letter o logo o letter o 3d logo 3d logo sketch circle logo circle electricity logo electricity electrical logo electrical electric logo gradient logo inspiration logo concept logo inspiration logo
Download color palette

Letter O Logo Concept.

Proposal approved for OCPEL, Personnel Certification Company for the Electrical Sector.

Are you interested in work with me on a logo or brand design?
contactologoedgardo@gmail.com
+58 424 3488593

Edgardo Rondón
Edgardo Rondón

More by Edgardo Rondón

View profile
    • Like