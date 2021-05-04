Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
We’re proud to launch our first FigJam workshop templates ❤️
Keep your team aligned and in sync during a project from start to finish. By using these workshop templates you can easily facilitate kick-off workshops, stand-up’s and retro-meetings!
Duplicate our Figjam community file here:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/966282413381768426/Project-Workflow-Kit

Posted on May 4, 2021
