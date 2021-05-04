"V" Letter Modern Fashion Logo | Vinion Concept Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
I've designed this logo couple of years ago. I've tried to incorporate the power of women as a flame in this logo. Hope so you love this one.
Looking forward to your feedback.
Thanks for visiting this shot.
______________________________________________________
I'm available for new projects.
For business enquiries :
I'm always available at
Mail : shiddharthasinha@gmail.com
Telegram : https://t.me/SinhaDraws
Socials :
https://linktr.ee/SinhaDraws