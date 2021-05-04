Sinha Design

"V" Letter Modern Fashion Logo | Vinion Concept Logo

Sinha Design
Sinha Design
  • Save
"V" Letter Modern Fashion Logo | Vinion Concept Logo adobe illustrator color minimal fashion logo logodesign minimalist logo
Download color palette

I've designed this logo couple of years ago. I've tried to incorporate the power of women as a flame in this logo. Hope so you love this one.

Looking forward to your feedback.

Thanks for visiting this shot.

______________________________________________________
I'm available for new projects.

For business enquiries :
I'm always available at
Mail : shiddharthasinha@gmail.com
Telegram : https://t.me/SinhaDraws

Socials :
https://linktr.ee/SinhaDraws

Sinha Design
Sinha Design

More by Sinha Design

View profile
    • Like