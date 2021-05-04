Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My practice work on website design for a chat app.
I designed a page for a chat messenger application.
Also throughout the page used repetition in the form of substrates under the photos and semi-circles on the sides of the page, which was a good solution to complement the overall structure of the site.