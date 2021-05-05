💵 Daily Exchange Rates Approval

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
today I want to share with you the daily rate proposal overview screen of a banking project that we recently designed. This view gives the senior users the opportunity to review proposed daily exchange rates. When clicking on the decline button, they are able to give a decline reason and enter their own rate instead.
