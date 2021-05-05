💵 Daily Exchange Rates Approval

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

today I want to share with you the daily rate proposal overview screen of a banking project that we recently designed. This view gives the senior users the opportunity to review proposed daily exchange rates. When clicking on the decline button, they are able to give a decline reason and enter their own rate instead.

👩‍💻 Are you looking to build a web or mobile application? We’re always looking to partner with great companies. Say hi at hello@fintory.com

👀 Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

🌎 Visit our Website at www.fintory.com