Stephan Trip

Parking at the lake

Stephan Trip
Stephan Trip
  • Save
Parking at the lake steering wheel dashboad convertible driving mx5 miata illustration beach adventure flat affinitydesigner
Download color palette

Our first summer with the MX5, cruising with the top down on summer evenings and then arriving at this place so close at the beach. Great memories.

Created in Affinity Designer on the iPad

Stephan Trip
Stephan Trip

More by Stephan Trip

View profile
    • Like