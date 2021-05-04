Sajedeh Bouyeh

April

Sajedeh Bouyeh
Sajedeh Bouyeh
  • Save
April digital painting girl illustrator flat design flat illustration design
Download color palette

Here I am with my FIRST digital painting with mouse! which is from a picture of me. Don't forget to zoom it cause you will miss a lot of details!
I can say digital painting is my favorite one!
Press "L" if you want me to share more of them :)

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Sajedeh Bouyeh
Sajedeh Bouyeh

More by Sajedeh Bouyeh

View profile
    • Like