Gaspacho Packaging Design

About: Mexican vegetable sauce in the glass jar
Country: Mexico
Mission: To create a series of packaging (pumpkin and beetroot tastes) for an audience of 25 to 45 years old. The product is minimalistic, but nevertheless, stands out from other products and has its own style.
https://www.packagingoftheworld.com/2020/05/gaspacho.html