Pleasure Variable Font (FlirtStudio x PizzaTypefaces)

Pleasure Variable Font (FlirtStudio x PizzaTypefaces) pizzatypefaces typography type font typedesign typefaces variablefont
The Pleasure typeface is almost a running grotesque font. However, its geometric shapes did not resist the urge to be led, for certain letters, to an extrapolation of the terminals by converting them into loops. A characteristic that gives Pleasure an original taste and a certain irony in the rolling of the eyes.

Posted on May 4, 2021
