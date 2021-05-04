adrien midzic

Pleasure Typeface (FlirtStudio x PizzaTypefaces)

adrien midzic
adrien midzic
  • Save
Pleasure Typeface (FlirtStudio x PizzaTypefaces) pizzatypefaces typedesign variablefont typography
Download color palette

The Pleasure typeface is almost a running grotesque font. However, its geometric shapes did not resist the urge to be led, for certain letters, to an extrapolation of the terminals by converting them into loops.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
adrien midzic
adrien midzic

More by adrien midzic

View profile
    • Like