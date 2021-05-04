Pleasure Typeface (FlirtStudio x PizzaTypefaces)

Trending designs to inspire you
The Pleasure typeface is almost a running grotesque font. However, its geometric shapes did not resist the urge to be led, for certain letters, to an extrapolation of the terminals by converting them into loops.