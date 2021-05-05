Good for Sale
Medical Characters: Ultrasound

Medical Characters Animated Illustration Pack

Some things can’t be done remotely😃
Sonographers are often the first to see many of the exciting moments in pregnancy.

This and other animated illustrations of medical workers are there for sale on Lottie.

Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
