Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tatiana Korzhovnik

INSTAGRAM HIGHLIGHTS FOR CARPENTRY WORKSHOP

Tatiana Korzhovnik
Tatiana Korzhovnik
  • Save
INSTAGRAM HIGHLIGHTS FOR CARPENTRY WORKSHOP instagram highlights instagram stories instagram highlights vector icon illustrator illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

Covers for relevant stories.
The gold motifs of the logo are taken as a basis.
The icons are designed in a linear style. This style perfectly complemented the golden decorative elements on the background, without making it heavier.

Tatiana Korzhovnik
Tatiana Korzhovnik

More by Tatiana Korzhovnik

View profile
    • Like