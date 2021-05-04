Levan Kentchoshvili

Task Management UI

Levan Kentchoshvili
Levan Kentchoshvili
  • Save
Task Management UI product design task management task manager illustration uidesign ui fresh uiuxdesign dribbble best shot design appdesign uiux adobexd
Download color palette

Here is my recent exploration design for Task Management App. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Shoot your business inquiry to cozy00717@gmail.com

Levan Kentchoshvili
Levan Kentchoshvili

More by Levan Kentchoshvili

View profile
    • Like