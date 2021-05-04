Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
santiagomanzi

Onboarding

santiagomanzi
santiagomanzi
  • Save
Onboarding sketching sketch colour color customized branding original character onboarding illustration onboarding ui onboarding
Download color palette

Onboarding
Product : Fighting & Races
Working on a flat style according to the product.

All the illustrations could be easily customized with the branding colour of the client.

Feel free to drop some feedback.

santiagomanzi
santiagomanzi

More by santiagomanzi

View profile
    • Like