BodaPay is an original concept level prototype Adobe XD project with original logo designed with Adobe Illustrator and prototyped inside Adobe XD and ready for HTML conversion.
UI/UX Design for web and mobile applications.
Logo design
Concept development
Mobile Application Prototype