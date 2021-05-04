Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Isaac Kataryèba

Isaac Kataryèba
BodaPay is an original concept level prototype Adobe XD project with original logo designed with Adobe Illustrator and prototyped inside Adobe XD and ready for HTML conversion.

UI/UX Design for web and mobile applications.
Logo design
Concept development
Mobile Application Prototype

Posted on May 4, 2021
