Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Izzy Bialkowska

Ecommerce onboarding screens (3D Vectary | Figma)

Izzy Bialkowska
Izzy Bialkowska
  • Save
Ecommerce onboarding screens (3D Vectary | Figma) branding mock up minimal 3d vector ecommerce design mobile onboarding figmadesign figma vectary 3d vectary ecommerce
Download color palette

👋🏼 Wile ago I did an e-commerce project. The company lets you personalize gifts for your friends and family. How cool is that? 🚀🚀🚀
Here you can see, a snick peak of a two potential onboarding screens.

📍The 3D effect is done with amazing Figma plugin - Vectary 🥳
📍Design - Figma

☁️What are your thoughts?

Just press L to make me happy ❤️
Follow me on Instagram
Contact me by: izzybialkowska@gmail.com

Thanks, Izzy Bialkowska 🙌🏼

Izzy Bialkowska
Izzy Bialkowska

More by Izzy Bialkowska

View profile
    • Like