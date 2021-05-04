Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
aimée mac

UX/UI - website

aimée mac
aimée mac
  • Save
UX/UI - website website design ux ui
Download color palette

The client required an updated design for their website to enhance their profile when bidding on work and also provide update on their recent projects. I worked with their existing brand ID and created a simple, clear layout with easy navigation. The website has an equal blend of copy & imagery to illustrate their work and expertise. I added a blog to assist them in creating frequent project updates & to facilitate better digital marketing activities through content sharing across platforms. https://oda.co.za

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
aimée mac
aimée mac

More by aimée mac

View profile
    • Like