UX/UI - website

The client required an updated design for their website to enhance their profile when bidding on work and also provide update on their recent projects. I worked with their existing brand ID and created a simple, clear layout with easy navigation. The website has an equal blend of copy & imagery to illustrate their work and expertise. I added a blog to assist them in creating frequent project updates & to facilitate better digital marketing activities through content sharing across platforms. https://oda.co.za