Hello everyone!
I came up with the eLearning Mobile App. Many Learning platforms out there to make this process simple but this is my solution for the eLearning platform.
Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it!
Share your thoughts and love "L".
Tools used
• Design - Figma
Font used
• Merriweather
• Lato