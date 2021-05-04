Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Md. Saiful Islam

eLearning Mobile App

eLearning Mobile App freebie figma dribbble minimal clean ui course course app education app education e learning app design app application product design mobile app design design user inteface ui ux dailyui
Hello everyone!
I came up with the eLearning Mobile App. Many Learning platforms out there to make this process simple but this is my solution for the eLearning platform.

Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it!
Share your thoughts and love "L".

Tools used
• Design - Figma

Font used
• Merriweather
• Lato

