☠ So Awesome Man ☠

FirmHQ

☠ So Awesome Man ☠
☠ So Awesome Man ☠
  • Save
FirmHQ firmhq logo
Download color palette

Just a concept at this point. A logo for yet another coding project that I wish I had time to hack on. Inspired by the two hole punch filing system commonly found in law firms.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
☠ So Awesome Man ☠
☠ So Awesome Man ☠

More by ☠ So Awesome Man ☠

View profile
    • Like