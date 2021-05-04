Salman Farsi

Business card (Copy design)

Salman Farsi
Salman Farsi
  • Save
Business card (Copy design) brand illustration brand identity visual identity branding business card design business busiensscard
Download color palette

Business cards do everything from show someone you're serious to increase personal brand recognition and awareness. One of the major strengths of print marketing and the use of business cards is that they're physical.

Salman Farsi
Salman Farsi

More by Salman Farsi

View profile
    • Like