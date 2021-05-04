Dakshita H. Naik

Logo Design & Branding Project - Business Card

Dakshita H. Naik
Dakshita H. Naik
  • Save
Logo Design & Branding Project - Business Card behance project logo concept business card mockup business card design personal brand personal project redesign photography branding photography logo logo design branding design brand identity logo vector illustration branding mockup adobe illustrator adobe photoshop graphic design
Download color palette

A business card design and mockup for the photography account: @pap.phactory on Instagram
-
These business cards are designed specifically for pap.phactory to showcase their work - not through social media and website hosting but in their business card itself. A unique take on customising their service and identity.
-
Check the whole project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118544895/Photography-Logo-and-Branding-Project
-
Website: https://dakshitanaik.wixsite.com/myportfolio

Dakshita H. Naik
Dakshita H. Naik

More by Dakshita H. Naik

View profile
    • Like