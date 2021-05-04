Logo Design & Branding Project - Business Card

A business card design and mockup for the photography account: @pap.phactory on Instagram

These business cards are designed specifically for pap.phactory to showcase their work - not through social media and website hosting but in their business card itself. A unique take on customising their service and identity.

Check the whole project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118544895/Photography-Logo-and-Branding-Project

Website: https://dakshitanaik.wixsite.com/myportfolio