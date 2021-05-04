chameleon / lizard / reptile / Icon / Mark / Symbol Logo design

Hello, dribbblers,

Happy to share a fun creative logo character about a chameleon. I Just try to make it different with gradient color and creativity. this is an (unused) mark. I would love to hear feedback.

Hey guys 👋

Press to Love Button & please don’t forget to follow me, to get new updates.

👇 CONTACT FOR NEW PROJECT :

📩 designerarif7@gmail.com

☛ Skype: live:.cid.993468e2f24f01f4

☛ Whatsapp: +8801644252165

☛ Telegram imarif7