Paul Mathews

Healthcare Heroes Logo

Paul Mathews
Paul Mathews
  • Save
Healthcare Heroes Logo logo daisy care hero flower dots serif design branding healthcare
Download color palette

Final Branding for Healthcare Heroes a fundraising program at the local hospital. The logo mark is based on the pattern inside a daisy, a part of their existing brand. The star is a symbol of recognition for the employees who receive acknowledgment through the program.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Paul Mathews
Paul Mathews

More by Paul Mathews

View profile
    • Like