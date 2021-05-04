Alexander Shozda

Ballet Floor Sequence

Ballet Floor Sequence illustration characterdesign expression movement dance redhead shozda thoughtbubble sequentialmovement planning ballerina ballet
Planning her next moves. Beauty in thought and performance.

