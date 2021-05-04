Avery Elias

Y Textured Letter

Avery Elias
Y Textured Letter type art illustration lettermark logo mark monogram procreate app procreateapp texture textures pattern typography 36daysoftype typography art letter lettering art
This series really allowed me to play around with new styles and colour combos and this was one of my favourites! Textured Procreate brushes and a combo of muted & bright colours.

Toronto based Designer & Illustrator

