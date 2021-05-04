Pro.Designest

Cosmetics branding

Pro.Designest
Pro.Designest
  • Save
Cosmetics branding minimal logodesign branddesign айдентика фирменныйстиль логотипы брендинг identitydesign identity packaging design typography branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

Branding for a company that produces and sells cosmetics. The main focus of the concept is the environmental friendliness of products.

Pro.Designest
Pro.Designest

More by Pro.Designest

View profile
    • Like