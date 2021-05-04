Zurab Kudzhaidze

Family Kingdom Kids - Landing Page

Family Kingdom Kids - Landing Page
Hi friends✌️
Glad to share with you one of our latest works — landing website for Family Kingdom Kids, an Ukraine-based network of private kindergartens and schools. The website itself contains a lot of various delightful details, illustrations and micro-interactions — make sure to explore them and check the full page.

Posted on May 4, 2021
