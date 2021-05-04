João Ferreira

Bed Time Story

João Ferreira
João Ferreira
Hire Me
  • Save
Bed Time Story inspiration flat design bedtime story night vector marketing graphic design character design digital art drawing artwork illustration
Download color palette

Who doesn't like a good story?

Since we were little, we are fascinated by amazing adventures and heroes. They teach us, guide us, and show us the world through a different perspective.

However, good stories don't have to be all about space odysseys and fighting dragons. But they do have to be inspiring and be able to push us further.

During the last few months, I've been supporting individuals and companies in telling their stories. Using storytelling as a basis, I've been helping them reshaping their message, develop new identities and building their communication with meaning.

I can't wait to be able to showcase what we've been working on!

João Ferreira
João Ferreira
Building stories through design & illustration
Hire Me

More by João Ferreira

View profile
    • Like