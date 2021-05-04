Rejuvenate Logotype

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Last year I had the honors to help Rejuvenate with branding & strategy. Their mission is to simplify skincare for the everyday busy woman and offer the best quality without all the BS other skincare brands promise. An authentic brand for the modern everyday woman who just wants the best for herself.
I created a logotype & complementary mark which I will show in another post.
Let me know what you think in the comments!