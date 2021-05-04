Muinin - Connect Beyond Words

Himanshi Garg

Hi Fellas! Muinin is the leading telecommunications brand based in Ireland. The challenge here was to create a cohesive identity system for the brand.

View the complete project at - https://www.behance.net/gallery/118029603/Muinin-Identity-Design

I highly appreciate your feedback. Do let me know what do you think in the comments below!

Posted on May 4, 2021
