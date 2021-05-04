Muinin - Connect Beyond Words

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Fellas! Muinin is the leading telecommunications brand based in Ireland. The challenge here was to create a cohesive identity system for the brand.
View the complete project at - https://www.behance.net/gallery/118029603/Muinin-Identity-Design
I highly appreciate your feedback. Do let me know what do you think in the comments below!