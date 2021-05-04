Liliya Zakharova

Coffe Order App

Coffe Order App color illustration shop design app coffee
Hi guys!
A new shot of the design of the application for ordering coffee, this work was a practical task during my training on the design course, I thought why not share it with you)
Let me know if this is good enough))

Posted on May 4, 2021
