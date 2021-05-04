Food Ordeing App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribblers 🔥
I'm working on a Food app- Table runner. I make this app so user-friendly also inspired by UberEats, Ritual. If you like this shot hit "L" on the keyboard. Leave a comment to inspire me and follow me to get more shots like this. Check my other works. Thanks
I am available for freelance work.
Contact me through my email and Skype.
Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD