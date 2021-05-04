Nikita Lebedev

Syomka's Farmstead

Nikita Lebedev
negative space tula dairy field butterfly flower goat nubian branding logo
This is a dairy company based in Tula Region. Their goat herd is made up of purebred Nubian goats.

What makes this logo special for me is the clever use of negative space which pulls the whole composition together and helps to balance it.

Made for Gorchica branding agency.

Logos #4: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118362405/Logos-4

