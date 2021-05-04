Dan Blessing | Design Shark™

Raptor + R Exploration Colorway 02

Raptor + R Exploration Colorway 02 branding logo designer graphic design design monogram sharp timeless sports identity logomark icon vector illustration simple bold clean raptor sports logo logo
Wanted to see how the Raptor + R exploration from yesterday would look in the throwback Toronto Raptors colorway. *Concept Only*
