Fashion Logo Design

The main business name is 'Look Live Stylish'
That is what should be emphasized. The client wants to include her name in the logo 'DeeDee McPhaul' so this name should be somewhere smaller, above the main logo design.
Her clients are wealthy women who are looking for style advice- clothing, home decorating, etc. Do Not make the logo look like it only deals with clothing.. her brand represents a clean, modern take on integrating style in all aspects of your life.
she wants The tag line should be incorporated below the main logo- the overall look should be:
DeeDee McPhaul
LOOK LIVE STYLISH
Style Your Life