Food Delivery App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, there! Wanna see our new shot? It is already here! An app for food delivery service allows you to pick your breakfast or dinner quickly! 🍔

The first screen shows you the page where you can select food from the side menu to order home, and also see current promotions 🍟

🌭 The second screen — page where you can find out a specific description of the dish. You can find out the calories, weight, delivery time, what the dish consists of and the price.

And after on this page you can proceed to payment 💸

🧀 The accent color is yellow, it stimulates the appetite and makes you feel happy, which encourages users to buy food even if you are not hungry. It also gives a feeling of comfort and reliability, because delivery should be fast, convenient and predictable.

Press 💛 if you like our design and share feedback!

We already experienced in designing a foodtech startup, check out our case 😎

Created by Olga Kopceva

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜