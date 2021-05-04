Newage Designs by Bora Uysal

Rose Garden / Placement Print

Newage Designs by Bora Uysal
Newage Designs by Bora Uysal
  • Save
Rose Garden / Placement Print prints design floral patterns backgrounds hand drawn roses illustration roses
Download color palette

I designed this pattern as a stained glass art. Then additionally I cleared the soldering lines and gave it a black background so it became a print.

Newage Designs by Bora Uysal
Newage Designs by Bora Uysal

More by Newage Designs by Bora Uysal

View profile
    • Like