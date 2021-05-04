Cameron Maher

Media Forge

Cameron Maher
Cameron Maher
Hire Me
  • Save
Media Forge minimal mark flat geometric typography logo mark brand idea creativity orange burst spark branding logo
Media Forge minimal mark flat geometric typography logo mark brand idea creativity orange burst spark branding logo
Media Forge minimal mark flat geometric typography logo mark brand idea creativity orange burst spark branding logo
Media Forge minimal mark flat geometric typography logo mark brand idea creativity orange burst spark branding logo
Download color palette
  1. MF1b copy-DRIB.jpg
  2. MF1b copy 2-DRIB.jpg
  3. MF1b copy 4-DRIB.jpg
  4. MF1b copy 3-DRIB.jpg

Final logo set for Media Forge!

Really excited about how this one came together. The concept aims to capture that spark at the moment of creation in both a figurative and literal sense - a fun play on the word “forge”. It’s full of energy and possibility which feels right at home in an ever-evolving digital art and creativity landscape.

Cameron Maher
Cameron Maher
Logo design, branding, illustration, beer drinking.
Hire Me

More by Cameron Maher

View profile
    • Like