Final logo set for Media Forge!
Really excited about how this one came together. The concept aims to capture that spark at the moment of creation in both a figurative and literal sense - a fun play on the word “forge”. It’s full of energy and possibility which feels right at home in an ever-evolving digital art and creativity landscape.
