Tan Nguyen

The Girl and The Bee

Tan Nguyen
Tan Nguyen
flowers procreate design bee portrait character illustration
Not the type of things I usually draw but this one came out really great. I'm so proud of myself!

Posted on May 4, 2021
Tan Nguyen
Tan Nguyen

    • Like