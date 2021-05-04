Ivan Languev

Space Travel website

Ivan Languev
Ivan Languev
Hire Me
  • Save
Space Travel website vector lending webdesign typography flat web clean ui minimal design
Download color palette

If space travel was already a reality, then this site would become a mini spaceship that sells tickets to a large and real spaceship 🪐

Press " L " on the keyboard to support my work. You can even make a rebound 🤙🏻

And don't forget to subscribe to my social networks
Instagram | Behance

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Ivan Languev
Ivan Languev
Design / Websites Tilda / Веб-дизайн / Сайты на Тильде
Hire Me

More by Ivan Languev

View profile
    • Like