Mermaid being chased by dragons 50 x 70 cm Print byBora 37

This is one of my entries from Digital Art Exhibition in İstanbul a few years ago. My concept was mythology and kinf of apocalypse. I illustrated figures traditionally and then made the final touch on Photoshop, colouring it and adding some filters.

