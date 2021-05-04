Daily UI 021 :: Home Monitoring Dashboard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
On the main screen of the home monitoring dashboard, it allows the user to be informed of everything they need to know and more. Everything from the user's Nest cameras to their curtains, they can access every smart device in and around their home from this one app. They can control the sprinklers, the indoor and outdoor speakers, lights and temperature from the main screen. Other, not frequently used devices, can be accessed from the "more" screen of the app. It can be visited by selecting the three dots in the bottom navigation tab. The design is simple and easy to understand, allowing the user to quickly and efficiently control and check on all the smart devices within their home.