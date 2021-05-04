Good for Sale
Myesterious Symbols of the Witches Collection

Mysterious Symbols of the Witches Collection For Affinity Designer

Mysterious Symbols of the Witches Collection For Affinity Designer

Symbols and sigils play a very meaningful role in most pagan practices. For years, witches have used these markings to add power to their spells and rituals. In this pattern collection, we explore the mystery of these ancient symbols.

Each pattern is completely seamless and comes with the tile panel as well as a larger sample size.

All patterns are offered in PNG and JPG file formats.

They are designed in a CMYK color palette at 300 DPI so they are print ready.

As a bonus: My Affinity Designer Witches' Symbol Assets Pack and Color Palette are included and ready for upload.

I also include each pattern file in Afdesigner format for easy manipulation and tweaking to fit your needs.

These patterns are perfect for print on demand, website use, background to other designs, texture, stationary, fabric, posters, advertising, invitation, your imagination is the limit!

