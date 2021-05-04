🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
EMMA | Personal Brand Identity System
In order to create a thorough, impactful and dynamic election campaign for the client - a candidate running in Edinburgh elections - a dynamic identity system was designed
The idea was to seamlessly execute the essence of 'Equality' through various media and touch points
.
LOGO CONCEPT
The Mark is essentially derived from the letter 'E' which denotes both - the name of the candidate 'EMMA' as well as the attribute that the party stands for, which is 'EQUALITY'
THE LOGO SYSTEM
The logo unit effectively acts as a holster and allows for multiple iterations. Primarily, it highlights the
5 agendas that the candidate and the party emphasizes on
The system is also utilized to highlight other candidates of the party; for promotional uses, such as a filter for fans and supporters; for highlighting a particular movement or place of interest and so on. The possibilities are endless