Saurabh Singh

A Local Café App UI Design

Saurabh Singh
Saurabh Singh
  • Save
A Local Café App UI Design branding design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Guys!

This is my first project and I created a mobile UI for a Local Café. I've used color and theme based on the name "Olive".
I hope you all like this.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Saurabh Singh
Saurabh Singh

More by Saurabh Singh

View profile
    • Like