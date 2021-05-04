Lightning bolts & lens flares bundle

Looking to add new top-notch overlays to your design toolbox?

Well, look no further as I proudly present the Lightning bolts and lens flares bundle, a library of 117 vector lighting effects to help you add a final touch to your digital artworks!

Elements and file formats included in this collection:

45 LIGHTNING BOLTS:

• PNG files – Hi-res (5000×5000 px) strokes of lightning isolated on transparent background. Supports any design software you have at hand.

• PSD – Adobe Photoshop files with resolution-independent Smart Objects. Scale as much as you need or adjust color, outer glow, and opacity for custom results.

• AI files – Every single vector shape can be edited to suit the project you’re working on in Adobe Illustrator.

• ABR file – the library of 45 lightning stamp brushes for Adobe Photoshop and Procreate.

• CSH file – Install the library of 45 vector lightning streaks in Photoshop Shapes Panel with a single click.

• SVG – These files can be imported into any vector editor that supports SVG format, such as Affinity Designer, Canva, Inkscape to name a few.

72 LENS FLARES:

• PNG files – Hi-res (5000×5000 px) lens flares and sparkles isolated on transparent background. Combining them you get a powerful tool with infinite results of creating light effects.

• PSD – Adobe Photoshop files with well-organized layers and editable effects. Also compatible with major design software like Affinity Photo, Pixelmator Pro, and more.

• AI files – preserves individual vector elements, layers, effects, and paths, so it's easy to edit and recolor. Compatible with Adobe Illustrator CS6 or higher.

• ABR file – Install the library of 72 lens flare stamp brushes for Adobe Photoshop and Procreate with a single click.

Take the light under your control with this ultimate Lightning bolts and lens flares bundle!

You will be able to realistic lighting details to any project within a few clicks and you can always make color adjustments, increase/decrease opacity, set blending modes, and adjust the outer glow sliders to suit individual photos and artworks.

Please feel welcome to reach out to me with any questions you may have and I would be more than happy to help.