Hi everyone! Foody is a location-based food delivery web app for foody kitchen. They delivery food within 1hour on customer door. Fresh and delicious food within 1hour. (B2B Food delivery web app).
your feedback would be remarkably appreciated.
Visit the link for full presentation please, Thanks.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114076543/Food-delivery-web-app-(foody)
Chat with me: Bannaux@gmail.com